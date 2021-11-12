41% of UK workers fear health impacts of returning to work, says Canada Life

The survey, which collected the views of more than 2,000 UK adults, also revealed as many as 53% of employees were concerned their colleagues would not take the same safety precautions as them, while 34% said they would like their employer to ensure all staff receive their full vaccinations before coming to the office.

The concern appeared to be most prevalent amongst 18-34 year olds, with 55% of this demographic worrying about physically interacting with people, while 39% of over 55s had the same worries, despite common conceptions younger generations are more carefree about physical contact.

"Employees are clearly looking forward to reuniting with colleagues and returning to the office. However, there is a hangover from the pandemic that is clouding people's outlooks. Employers must be considerate and work with their employees to help them transition back to the office with wellbeing at the centre," said Ian Ranger, head of medical underwriting and claims at Canada Life.

"Clear return to office policies which are mindful of all views will be crucial for a successful reintroduction of colleagues to the workplace. Signposting support services can help with mental health and wellbeing and should be part of the journey," he added.

Despite concerns 58% of employees stated they were looking forward to interacting with colleagues again in the office, though 41% said they wanted their employer to enable flexible hours to aid travelling at off-peak times, while 50% requested a partial or phased return to physical spaces.

Over a third, or 36%, called for a desk-spaced layout, while wearing masks in communal spaces was requested by 31% of employees.