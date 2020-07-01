small business
SMEs offering flexible working to reduce absence - GRiD
Over a third of small-to-medium-sized firms are using flexible working to support staff compared to under a quarter of large firms
Vikki Jefferies: The 'be-your-own-boss bug'
People young and old are starting their own businesses, and many are faced with the first ever time they've had to consider their protection needs
Bupa: 35% health assessment discount for small business owners
Sign-up deal lasting a month includes health checks and GP consultancy
Senior consultant added to IHC for client wellness solutions
John McGrath joins IHC from Conduent HR Services
UK family businesses risk impact of critical illness or death
Less than half of family-run firms have a succession plan, research from Legal & General has revealed