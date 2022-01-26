Self-employed wellbeing service The Flo Club launches

After 20 years of self-employment Paul founded the business specifically to help alleviate the struggles brought on by the pandemic, stress, anxiety or poor mental health.

She pointed out there was a growing need for "targeted services" for self-employed people who she said might feel "disconnected, isolated and unsupported".

Paul continued: "I know from experience the impact of working at home on my own for long periods of time. The feelings of loneliness, motivation issues, the emotional resilience needed to overrule sabotaging demons, procrastination, the need to be a perfectionist - it's all in the mix; it's not an easy option choosing to be self-employed."