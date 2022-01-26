Self-employed wellbeing service The Flo Club launches

Wellbeing service offers targeted support

Self-employed wellbeing service The Flo Club launches

A new service 'The Flo Club' has been launched by body therapist Claire Paul in a bid to support the specific wellbeing needs of people who are self-employed or own a small business.

After 20 years of self-employment Paul founded the business specifically to help alleviate the struggles brought on by the pandemic, stress, anxiety or poor mental health.

She pointed out there was a growing need for "targeted services" for self-employed people who she said might feel "disconnected, isolated and unsupported".

Holistic wellbeing: How protection can better approach the wellbeing challenge

Paul continued: "I know from experience the impact of working at home on my own for long periods of time. The feelings of loneliness, motivation issues, the emotional resilience needed to overrule sabotaging demons, procrastination, the need to be a perfectionist - it's all in the mix; it's not an easy option choosing to be self-employed."

 

