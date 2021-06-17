Third of SME owners have no biz protection

A third (34%) of SME business owners do not have any form business protection in place, posing a threat to their financial security according to research from Vitality.

This is despite 67% of SME business owners admitting their business is their main source of income.

Two fifths (41%) of respondents admitted they had never considered the impact if they or a significant person were unable to work through illness or death.

In this scenario, only 20% believed family members could step in if required.

The issue of business protection has received greater attention during the crisis with hundreds of businesses being forced to take out government loans or other forms of financial assistance.

Karl Hewstone, director at VitalityLife, said the fact so many businesses are vulnerable to illness and death means more owners need to start having necessary conversations about this.

"Although it isn't always the easiest conversation to have, supporting clients to recognise the potential risks and implications of having a serious illness - or worse- is crucial; especially as so many rely on their business income for their financial security," said Hewstone.