Bupa unveils new HR, health and wellbeing service for SMEs

Includes a partnership with WorkNest

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read
Bupa has launched a new service that combines HR support with health and wellbeing services into a single, dedicated offering for small-to-medium sized (SME) businesses.

The new service, Growth+, is free to all of Bupa's SME customers and is designed to support small business owners and entrepreneurs in carrying out their health and wellbeing responsibilities as an employer.

Growth+ will also support growth opportunities for these businesses through private healthcare investments, according to Bupa.

As part of the service, customers will have access to a team of health and wellbeing experts, including mental health clinicians, who are trained to understand the struggles of running a small business, with tailored support available.

A partnership with WorkNest, a provider of outsourced HR and employment law services, will also provide HR and employment law resources on Growth+ to address employees' wellbeing worries. These resources include ready-to-use HR frameworks, such as procedures and policies, absence management and performance templates.

Additionally, the service offers practical resources from healthcare experts, including wellbeing guides, events with small business experts, support materials and exclusive events.

A health and wellbeing consultant will also be on hand as a regular point of contact, allowing small business owners make the "best use" of the support available, Bupa said.

Richard Norris, general manager of business and specialist products at Bupa, stated: "We're committed to helping small business owners grow their business by unlocking the potential of their people's health and wellbeing to then thrive.

"We also recognise the mental and physical demands of driving a business, so our dedicated wellbeing includes tailored support for business owners too."

The launch comes off the back of research from Bupa's Wellbeing Index which found that 42% of employees are more likely to stay with a business depending on its health and wellbeing benefits.

"In an uncertain economy and continued talent challenges, Growth+ gives SME business owners peace of mind around employee health and wellbeing and allows them to focus on growing their business," Norris commented.

Gavin Snell, chief executive at WorkNest, added: "Our services are very well aligned, particularly in the current climate, where the health of a small business is being increasingly challenged across a range of HR areas."

Topics

