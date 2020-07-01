sesame

Market Views

Do you think that the introduction of Bright Grey's new cut-down CI policy, set to be sold exclusively online, will impact customers that would previously have visited an IFA? Is this the shape of things to come?

Risk Clinic: Protecting a single parent
Beverly, 42, earns £44,000 working as an architect for a large building company. She has nerve damage in her right arm caused by a car accident a few years ago for which she was not at fault. She is divorced with custody of two children aged 11 and 14....