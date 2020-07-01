sesame
David Jennings takes Sesame's newly-created business development role
Sesame MD to be revealed 'imminently'
Sesame Bankhall grows protection business 22% for H1 2018
Brokerage group records £35.8m worth of annual premium income through PMS Mortgage Club and Sesame Network during first half of year
Sesame adopts iPipeline's protection quote portal
Sesame has adopted iPipeline's research, quote and apply portal, SolutionBuilder, as part of its enhanced protection proposition for members and their customers.
Sesame expands protection panel with four new providers
Sesame is planning to expand its Zenith protection panel for network members with the addition of four new providers: AIG, Aegon, Scottish Widows and Vitality.
Sesame hires former Pink director Mark Graves
Sesame Bankhall Group (SBG) has bolstered its senior team with the appointment of ex- Pink director Mark Graves as sales director.
Sesame Bankhall shakes up board after strategic review
Sesame Bankhall Group (SBG) has reconfigured its management team following a strategic review that led to the demise of its investment advice network earlier in the year.
Sesame loses 60% of network advice firms in bid to survive
Sesame Bankhall Group (SBG) has lost almost 60% of its network's member firms in the wake of a decision to kill-off its problem-laden investment advice business.
Aviva: Sesame would be bust without Friends' money
Restricted adviser network Sesame would be broke and unable to trade without the continued financial support of its parent company Friends Life, Aviva has said in a note to shareholders ahead of its planned acquisition of the provider.
Questions raised over Sesame protection premiums and commissions
Clients who buy the same protection products via Sesame could pay vastly different premiums amounting to thousands of pounds more depending on which of the network's two types of adviser they deal with, an investigation by COVER's sister title Professional...
Advisers at risk after trade body mix-up on CI guides
Advisers are at risk of further FSA action as miscommunication between AIFA and the ABI means many are not aware of critical illness (CI) sales guidelines released last year.
FOS upholds half of complaints against networks
Adviser networks had half of the complaints against them referred to Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) upheld in the first six months of the year.
Royal London and Moneygate bag Sesame protection awards
Adviser network Sesame has announced Royal London and Moneygate IFA Ltd as its top protection provider and protection adviser of the year.
Fortis teams-up with SimplyBiz
Fortis has partnered with adviser network SimplyBiz.
Fortis expands onto Sesame network
Fortis Life UK has launched a new partnership with adviser network Sesame.
Market Views
Do you think that the introduction of Bright Grey's new cut-down CI policy, set to be sold exclusively online, will impact customers that would previously have visited an IFA? Is this the shape of things to come?
Risk Clinic: Protecting a single parent
Beverly, 42, earns £44,000 working as an architect for a large building company. She has nerve damage in her right arm caused by a car accident a few years ago for which she was not at fault. She is divorced with custody of two children aged 11 and 14....