DWP-figure driven review of clients needed - Cirencester
Cirencester Friendly has urged advisers to review family protection needs following DWP household income figures published today.
Aviva remains on course for protection dominance
Aviva has seen a slight uplift in its protection sales over the third quarter as it continues its attempt to dominate the market.
Santander halts protection sales to re-train staff
Santander has been forced to restrict sales of protection products through its branches due to a staff training issue.
Aviva signs protection deal with Santander
Aviva has signed a five year deal to provide protection products for Santander from June 2011.
A question of values
John Deane talks to Paul Robertson on management of a multi brand proposition, mutuality and the ever present protection gap.