Santander and Aviva renew insurance partnership

Five-year and six-year agreements for home and life insurance for UK-based customers

The agreements cover the distribution of home insurance, mortgage life protection, family and lifestyle protection and over 50s life insurance, which will be sold by Santander through its UK branch network, online and over the telephone.

Following the initial Santander and Aviva partnership announced in 2011, the new partnership for home insurance will run to June 2025 and for life insurance until December 2026.

Richard Al-Dabbagh, CEO Santander Insurance Services said: "We have enjoyed a very successful partnership with Aviva over several years and this new agreement will extend our relationship until 2025/26, bringing with it an exciting opportunity to work together on transformation projects across the products and services we provide to customers.

"Backed by the strength of two brands consumers know and trust, we want to continue to provide our customers with protection that supports them when they need it and to build on the award-winning, comprehensive claims service our customers have become used to."

Colm Holmes, global CEO general insurance added: "It also highlights the breadth and quality of Aviva's offering to our banking partners and the strength of our portfolio across both general and life insurance. The renewal of our partnership means that Santander's insurance customers will continue to receive the protection they need and enables us to continue delivering sustainable, profitable growth with our strategic partners."