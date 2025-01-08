Third of young adults turn to influencers for financial education

Nearly one third (31%) of young adults have turned to online sources such as social media influencers for financial guidance and information, with 25% relying on TikTok, according to research by Santander UK.
A study of 2,000 UK adults aged between 18-21 found that 26% had received some sort of financial education at school, which Santander said leaves around 4 million without a fundamental understanding of money management. As such, young adults have been turning to social media to fill this knowledge gap as they start to become financially independent. A greater number of female respondents (34%) had taken to social platforms than men (27%), although women also said that a large proportion of their knowledge was from parents and friends (65%), compared to 56% of men who said the same. ...
