Third of young adults turn to influencers for financial education

Young adults "unprepared for common financial situations”

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Nearly one third (31%) of young adults have turned to online sources such as social media influencers for financial guidance and information, with 25% relying on TikTok, according to research by Santander UK.

A study of 2,000 UK adults aged between 18-21 found that 26% had received some sort of financial education at school, which Santander said leaves around 4 million without a fundamental understanding of money management. As such, young adults have been turning to social media to fill this knowledge gap as they start to become financially independent. A greater number of female respondents (34%) had taken to social platforms than men (27%), although women also said that a large proportion of their knowledge was from parents and friends (65%), compared to 56% of men who said the same. ...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Personal finance positivity increases for 2025

Simplyhealth names Rita Clifton as chair

More on Individual Protection

Active lifestyles could reduce mortality by up to 57%: Vitality
Individual Protection

Active lifestyles could reduce mortality by up to 57%: Vitality

CEO appointed for Vitality Health Insurance

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 06 January 2025 • 2 min read
Government announces adult social care reform
Individual Protection

Government announces adult social care reform

Concerns over timeline for recommendations

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 03 January 2025 • 3 min read
Margaret Kirby awarded MBE
Individual Protection

Margaret Kirby awarded MBE

Services to law and vulnerable people

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 02 January 2025 • 1 min read