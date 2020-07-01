quotes
UnderwriteMe rolls out Protection Platform to L&C
450 mortgage advisers trained to use the protection quote and apply service
Confused.com uses Quote+ technology in industry first
Confused.com has become the first comparison site to use Quote+ technology to aid customers in buying their life insurance, with a typical application less than two minutes.
Assureweb launches 'Email My Quote'
iPipeline has launched a new ‘Email My Quote' service via its Assureweb portal enabling advisers to keep records of protection quotes via their inbox.
LifeQuote launches new IP comparison tool
LifeQuote has launched new income protection (IP) comparison software as a response to the almost universal switch by protection providers to the ‘Own Occupation' definition.
Critical illness added to Quote+
LifeQuote has added critical illness (CI) to Quote+ which it expects to lead to higher conversions for brokers and more clients accepted at standard rates.
Protection comparison tool launches on Webline
Capita Financial Software, has launched a multi-benefit protection comparison service through its quote and e-apply portal, Webline.
Quote+ launches to adviser market
Direct Life has launched Quote+, which it has described as ‘the most significant advance' in pre-screening underwriting criteria, with the potential for a 10% increase in completed term insurance business for advisers.
Independent group risk quotation software to launch
Group Risk Connect, online adviser software to generate and administer error free quote data is to launch to advisers on 1 July.
Quote+ weeks from adviser launch
Quote+, a universal application process for protection insurance products is to be rolled by Direct Life to the adviser community within weeks.
Android protection app launched by Openwork
Openwork has launched an app enabling advisers to obtain protection quotes from Android phones and tablets.
Assureweb adds whole of life comparison service
Assureweb has added a whole of life quotation portal to its service.