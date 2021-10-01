UnderwriteMe launches new service to speed up quote gathering

AIG, Canada Life and Scottish Widows involved

Nafeesa Zaman
clock 01 October 2021 • 1 min read
UnderwriteMe has launched a new pre-sales underwriting enquiry service to sit alongside its established full application ‘buy now price’ process.

The insurtech provider said the change will mean advisers can get quicker quotes for their clients from AIG, Canada Life and Scottish Widows.

The new service is designed to cut estimated quote times, find estimated prices for joint life cases, and give advisers "total control" over the information entered about their client, with only BMI and smoker status set as mandatory.

In addition, dvisers will be able to convert the pre-sales indicative quote to a full application with the existing data copied across.

UnderwriteMe director of sales, Phil Nash, said: "We originally designed UnderwriteMe's Protection Platform to make buying protection easier for advisers and their clients. It provides fully underwritten ‘buy now prices' from multiple insurers and products by completing one application.

"However, advisers told us they wanted even quicker quotes for some clients when they might not have all the information to hand, so that's what we're giving them... Whilst protection specialists use the full application process by default, others want a quicker route to an indicative price.

"Our new pre-sales underwriting enquiry service offers fast indicative quotes from multiple insurers based on their rules engines which advisers can convert to full applications later."

