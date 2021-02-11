Iress adds quote comparison tool for brokers

Comparison tool to sit on broker websites as part of digital transformation

Technology provider Iress has expanded its offering to brokers by launching a life insurance quote engine solution that aims to help with adviser digitalisation strategies.

The company has partnered with financial services software developer, Codepotato, to offer the Quotehaven insurance market comparison tool for brokers that are seeking to expand their digital capabilities.

Specifically designed for small-to-medium sized businesses, the tool allows customers to compare insurance products based on specific requirements and then speak directly to brokers to complete the policy purchase.

The Quotehaven tool will be available on Iress' comparison platform, The Exchange.

Iress' executive general manager, commercial, Dave Miller, said :"Covid-19 has required all businesses to be more digitally focused, and Quotehaven is the ideal tool to help those firms that do not necessarily have the resources of the big players by allowing them to make that digital transformation.

"This tool enables firms to make strong progress on the complete digitisation journey, bringing more qualified customers through the pipeline without impacting brokers' time and without excessive outlay."