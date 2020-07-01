PwC
Life sector 'looking to diversify' and 'cross-sell products' - CBI/PWC
Insurance industry 'upbeat'
More than a quarter of women worry about managing finances
Survey of 1000 adults
The IPT earthquake sending shockwaves to PMI sector
Fiona Murphy discusses how the shock increase to insurance premium tax contained in the Summer Budget will affect private medical insurance policies
Insurance least popular to work in for millennial women
The insurance industry is the least popular financial services industry to work in for women from the millennial generation, a survey by PwC has found.
Budget 2015: 'Disappointing' lack of detail for reinsurance
The Budget's lack of detail on what the Diverted Profits Tax means for the reinsurance industry by Colin Graham UK insurance tax leader at PwC.
Majority don't trust insurance providers
Less than a third of people trust insurance providers with numbers proving hard to improve.
Underwhelming underwriting
Ian Teague queries whether the industry is delivering the best possible underwriting experience to consumers and advisers.
UK floods tipped to cost industry close to £500m
PWC has estimated weather-related damage in December 2013 and January this year could cost the insurance industry up to £500m.
22,000 new jobs possible for UK insurance industry by 2020- PwC
Sustainable and well regulated growth in the UK financial services could generate approximately 22,000 additional jobs in the insurance industry by 2020, according to anaylsis from PwC.