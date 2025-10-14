Unemployment rates rise in last quarter

The UK unemployment rate for people aged 16 and over was 4.8% between June and August 2025. The number of job vacancies has also continued its post-pandemic fall, down 9,000 over the last two quarters, it is also down 78,000 since the start of the pandemic. The employment rate has fallen by 0.2 percentage points in the last quarter, down to 75.1%, it represents a 1.4 percentage point fall from February 2020. The rate of economic inactivity remained steady over the last two quarters, but the 21% rate does represent a rise of 0.7 percentage points since February 2020. Julia Turney, p...