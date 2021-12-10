Cirencester Friendly adds Alak Sharma to senior management

Follows appointment of Andy Peters

Cirencester Friendly has appointed Alak Sharma to a newly created role as director of risk and compliance.

Joining the society this month subject to regulatory approval, Sharma is a chartered accountant with "extensive experience" of risk, compliance, governance and internal audit, having trained at PriceWaterhouseCooper (PWC).

Prior to her new appointment, Sharma held the position of risk and compliance director at Brightside Group.

Sharma's appointment follows that of Andy Peters, who joined Cirencester Friendly last month as interim director of sales and distribution.

Commenting on the new role, Sharma said: "It's a great opportunity for me to be able to continue working collaboratively with great people who put members' interests at the heart of their decision making."

"I'm looking forward to supporting the Society's strategic delivery and joining them on what promises to be a very exciting journey."

Andy Morris, finance director at Cirencester Friendly, said: "I am delighted that Alak has chosen to join Cirencester Friendly at this crucial time, as we look to invest in the future of the Society and drive the organisation forward.

"Alak's extensive experience across Risk, Compliance, Governance and Audit will prove invaluable to helping to ensure that this growth is done in a risk-focussed and controlled manner, while supporting the Society in its ambitions. She has already demonstrated her ability to fit into our culture and I am sure the Society will be enhanced by Alak's contributions."

