Mental health driving labour inactivity for Gen Z

A surge in mental health conditions has been identified as one of the drivers for labour market inactivity among young people, according to research by PwC.
The survey of 1,000 UK adults found that 22% of Gen Z – those aged 18-24 - suffered from a long-term mental health condition, compared to the UK average of 8%. The most common mental health conditions included anxiety, depression and eating disorders. "Inactivity among the majority of advanced economies rose sharply during the pandemic, however, while other countries have seen these levels decline in recent years, they remain stubbornly high in the UK post-pandemic. The number of economically inactive people among the UK's working population now stands at 9.4 million, a 13 year high," Pw...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.