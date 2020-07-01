Premier Choice Healthcare
COVER Excellence Awards 2018: Intermediary shortlist revealed!
We announce the shortlisted finalists of intermediaries at this year's awards
Premier Choice Group appoints corporate protection manager
Intermediary Premier Choice Group (PCG) has appointed Raina Dhillon as corporate healthcare and protection manager for London and South East.
Premier Choice Group recruits five advisers
Premier Choice group has hired five new advisers from both the insurance and intermediary markets.
Premier Choice expands with new appointed representatives
Premier Choice Group has continued its expansion plans with the appointment of two new appointed representatives and a new broker to one of its existing AR firms.
Premier Choice Group announces new MD
Claire Ginnelly has been appointed managing director of intermediary Premier Choice Group (PCG).
PMI consolidation: views from the top
As private medical insurers announce high-profile consolidations, Fiona Murphy looks at whether this restricts choice or offers a better deal for advisers and consumers.
Virtual GPs: A PMI game changer?
COVER investigates the trend for insurers to launch virtual private GP access and asks whether this could be the game changer that PMI has been looking for.
NHS needs internal competition - LaingBuisson
The NHS could make savings and expand services by moving away from hospital care and tendering outcome-based contracts with non-NHS organisations, a report from LaingBuisson has said.
Mortgage industry must 'stop selling life cover only'
The mortgage industry needs to ensure clients are protected with sufficient cover, The Premier Choice group protection seminar has warned.
Premier Choice Group's Mike Izzard passes away
Premier Choice Group has announced the death of its chief executive Mike Izzard, aged 61.
Ex-Groupama chief joins Premier Choice
Claire Ginnelly has joined Premier Choice Group (PCG), as head of private medical insurance (PMI) business development.
IPMI: miss it, miss out
Brokers will miss out massively without expanding proposition into international PMI, a health insurance intermediary has warned.
PMI costs: On the up
It is clear that medical inflation is having consequences, but what is causing it and what is to be done? Mike Izzard investigates.