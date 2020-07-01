Premier Choice Healthcare

PMI consolidation: views from the top
PMI consolidation: views from the top

As private medical insurers announce high-profile consolidations, Fiona Murphy looks at whether this restricts choice or offers a better deal for advisers and consumers.

  • PMI
NHS needs internal competition - LaingBuisson
NHS needs internal competition - LaingBuisson

The NHS could make savings and expand services by moving away from hospital care and tendering outcome-based contracts with non-NHS organisations, a report from LaingBuisson has said.

  • PMI
PMI costs: On the up
PMI costs: On the up

It is clear that medical inflation is having consequences, but what is causing it and what is to be done? Mike Izzard investigates.

  • PMI