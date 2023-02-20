Premier Choice Healthcare snaps up two PMI books of business

Visibly Health and Gill Nicholson join

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read
Premier Choice Healthcare (PCH) has acquired both Visibly Financial Services and a book of business controlled by self-employed consultant Gill Nicholson.

The health insurance intermediary, which is owned by the GRP Group, has acquired the books of business for both firms for an undisclosed sum. 

These recent deals follow similar dual acquisitions for PCH, with two in August and two in November last year.

Cambridge-based Visibly Financial Services trades as Visibly Health and focuses on private medical cover for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The business was founded by Debbie Jones, who will now join PCH as a brand ambassador upon completion of the sale to support customer retention and sales growth.

Meanwhile, Gill Nicholson's portfolio focuses on private medical insurance (PMI) and employee benefits, of which 93% relates to SME business.

Nicholson will step back from the daily management of the portfolio and will join Jones as a brand ambassador, having served as a consultant for PCH for the past decade.

Going forward, a PCH consultant will manage the Visibly Health SME portfolio and an adviser within Equity Health Solutions, a specialist consumer PMI division of PCH, will look after the private clients.

Stephen Hough, PCH managing director, said: "Visibly Health is a well-run, successful private healthcare intermediary with an experienced leader in Debbie Jones. I'm pleased that she will continue to support the portfolio in the future."

"This deal fits with our broader strategy of buying businesses and portfolios from within our existing network.  Moreover, it's great that we are able to capitalise on Gill's skills, experience and track record in building a successful portfolio in the PMI sector," he added.

