Worklife partners with Cavendish Ware and Premier Choice Healthcare

Through the partnership, both Cavendish Ware and Premier Choice Healthcare will be able to offer corporate clients access to benefits associated with supporting employee wellbeing.

Support includes financial advice and other money management tools, as well access to a mental wellbeing support app.

Paul Chedzey, head of sales at WorkLife by OpenMoney, commented: "Having known the teams at Cavendish Ware and Premier Choice Healthcare for many years, I have every confidence they are the right partners for us as we work towards making the benefits and wellbeing market more accessible for all."

Roy McLoughlin, associate director at Cavendish Ware added that partnering with WorkLife enables "us to strengthen our capabilities in this area and provide an affordable means for business owners to offer tailored support for their workforce all on one platform."

Darren Perkins, sales director at Premier Choice Healthcare, explained that with so many businesses currently facing difficulties in attracting and retaining staff, "this partnership puts us in strong stead to help our clients stay ahead of the curve when it comes to rewarding and supporting employees."