Premier Choice Healthcare acquires Amba Care and Wellbeing

Third deal for PCH

clock • 1 min read
Premier Choice Healthcare (PCH) has announced that it has acquired the business and assets of Amba Care and Wellbeing (Amba) for an undisclosed sum.

Amba, part of the Amba People Group, provides an ethical employee benefits platform predominately for the Gen Z and Millennial workforce.

This is the third deal for the PCH since the business was acquired by GRP in June 2020. The acquisition sees PCH gain access to the assets of Amba's broking division including its employee benefits offering incorporating healthcare insurance, group life and group income protection for corporate clients.

Stephen Hough, managing director at PCH told COVER that the company had been looking at modern trends and needs of employees, and saw the work undertaken at Amba as an "exciting growth area from traditional platforms."

"Our brief at PCH has been to mirror GRP's acquisition strategy in UK retail commercial broking, at the same time delivering organic growth for our healthcare proposition through GRP's retail broking portfolio," he said.

As part of the new arrangements, day-to-day operation will remain broadly unchanged with Amba staff continuing to be based in Bristol. Amba team leader, Paul Dunsford, will continue to manage the business and will become a divisional head within PCH, reporting to Darren Perkins, sales director at the company.

Tobin Murphy-Coles, chief executive of Amba People Group, said the deal allows the group to focus solely on the development and distribution of its Lumina platforms which PCH has agreed to become a key distribution partner of.

He added that overall, the structure of the deal means that there is no break in service for Amba's care and wellbeing clients.

"The team is the same. The location is the same. Clients will also now benefit from PCH's scale," Murphy-Coles concluded.

