Amba leverages wellbeing sale to fund Lumina development

Lumina offers a range of employee benefits to predominantly the Gen Z and Millennial workforce.

Amba C&W were sold to Premier Choice Healthcare last week, covering the assets of Amba's broking division including its employee benefits offering incorporating healthcare insurance, group life and group income protection for corporate clients.

Funds from the sale will largely be invested in the development of Amba's ESG marketplace proposition, ‘Lumina Perks', which offers a sustainable and ethical range of products and services for employees.

Additional development of the existing Lumina platforms, Lumina Gateway and Lumina Plus, will also be undertaken, with increased reporting, API and automation capabilities, Amba stated.

Tobin Murphy-Coles, Amba's chief executive, explained that the "substantial investment" into Lumina Perks was critical for two reasons: The first one being that it marked Amba's pivot from Employee Benefits Consultancy to SaaS business. Secondly, it responds to the "clear need for employers to be able to offer their staff ethical and sustainable employee benefits that will attract and retain the best possible talent."

"The Great Resignation is upon us; this is a clear response to it. We believe it is vital that employers are equipped with benefits offering that are in line with the values of the emerging generations in the workplace, to set them apart from other businesses competing for the same talent," he concluded.