Amba leverages wellbeing sale to fund Lumina development

Sustainable and ethical benefits platform

clock • 1 min read
Amba leverages wellbeing sale to fund Lumina development

Amba People has announced it will use funds raised from the recent sale of Amba Care and Wellbeing (Amba C&W) to expand the development of its Lumina employee experience portal.

Lumina offers a range of employee benefits to predominantly the Gen Z and Millennial workforce.

Amba C&W were sold to Premier Choice Healthcare last week, covering the assets of Amba's broking division including its employee benefits offering incorporating healthcare insurance, group life and group income protection for corporate clients.

Funds from the sale will largely be invested in the development of Amba's ESG marketplace proposition, ‘Lumina Perks', which offers a sustainable and ethical range of products and services for employees.

Additional development of the existing Lumina platforms, Lumina Gateway and Lumina Plus, will also be undertaken, with increased reporting, API and automation capabilities, Amba stated.

Tobin Murphy-Coles, Amba's chief executive, explained that the "substantial investment" into Lumina Perks was critical for two reasons: The first one being that it marked Amba's pivot from Employee Benefits Consultancy to SaaS business. Secondly, it responds to the "clear need for employers to be able to offer their staff ethical and sustainable employee benefits that will attract and retain the best possible talent."  

"The Great Resignation is upon us; this is a clear response to it. We believe it is vital that employers are equipped with benefits offering that are in line with the values of the emerging generations in the workplace, to set them apart from other businesses competing for the same talent," he concluded. 

Topics

Author spotlight

Hemma Visavadia

View profile
More from Hemma Visavadia

Pandemic drives employers to act on improving staff wellbeing: GRiD

Employers risk losing talent over lack of women's health support: Healix

More on Individual Protection

Simply Business partners with RSA on tradespeople cover
Individual Protection

Simply Business partners with RSA on tradespeople cover

Products offered via RSA and MORE THAN brand

Hemma Visavadia
clock 28 February 2022 • 1 min read
Women in Protection & Health Awards 2022: Shortlists revealed!
Adviser / Broking

Women in Protection & Health Awards 2022: Shortlists revealed!

Championing Diversity & Inclusion

COVER
clock 28 February 2022 • 4 min read
AIG Life extends premium reduction option for financial hardship
Individual Protection

AIG Life extends premium reduction option for financial hardship

Customers can reduce premiums for six months

Hemma Visavadia
clock 22 February 2022 • 1 min read

Highlights

Insurance & the Equality Act: Why we need to get it right
Adviser / Broking

Insurance & the Equality Act: Why we need to get it right

"D&I is now both a regulatory and ESG issue"

Johnny Timpson OBE
clock 10 February 2022 • 8 min read
Seven Families: Seven years later with Tracey Clarke
Income Protection

Seven Families: Seven years later with Tracey Clarke

“That year was almost a cruel lesson in hindsight”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 09 February 2022 • 5 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Dr Tarun Gupta
Insurer

The Rising Stars of Protection: Dr Tarun Gupta

“Offering a fresh perspective is really important and welcomed”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 08 February 2022 • 7 min read