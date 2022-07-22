WorkLife adds PMI and charitable schemes to platform

Employee benefits platform WorkLife by OpenMoney has expanded its benefits offering with the launch of private medical insurance (PMI) and charitable schemes.

The PMI scheme, in partnership with Premier Choice Healthcare, will see WorkLife group protection customers given the option to offer specific PMI to their staff.

Meanwhile, WorkLife's Give As You Earn (GAYE) charitable scheme, powered by the Charities Aid Foundation (CAF), allows employees using the platform the option to donate to any UK charity straight from their salary before tax is applied.

Niamh McLaughlin, managing director of WorkLife by OpenMoney, explained that with WorkLife's latest Small Business Monitor showing that three-quarters (73%) of firms are seeing increased demand for pay & benefits in the current environment: "A key priority for us is helping employers to navigate this demand and develop our offering to support the ever-evolving wants and needs of their employees."  

"Charities Aid Foundation and Premier Choice Healthcare are both pioneers in their field - we are hugely excited by these two partnerships and look forward to working together to help more of our clients support and engage the talent they need for a successful future." 

Darren Perkins, sales director at Premier Choice Healthcare, added: "We are excited by this relationship at Premier Choice and very much look forward to working with WorkLife to bring sought-after medical benefits to employees using their platform." 

"We see this as an excellent opportunity to spread the word about the importance of features to support employees' health within firms' overall employee benefits proposition." 

