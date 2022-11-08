Premier Choice Healthcare acquires two PMI brokers

The GRP-owned intermediary stated the acquisitions will help strengthen its customer footprint and client portfolio.

Both IHUK and Paul Ganjou are based in the London area and distribute private medical insurance to SMEs and consumers.

As part of the acquisition, IHUK vendors Siraj Kalania and Alex Alton will remain with the business with Kalania staying on as member of the PCH team, while Alton will transition to an ambassadorial role.

Meanwhile, Paul Ganjou, founder of the broker, will also become a PCH brand ambassador following the acquisition.

Stephen Hough, managing director, PCH, said: "These are the seventh and eighth healthcare transactions completed in last two years. We have an appetite to continue to grow inorganically as well as organically in the health insurance sector, where there is significant further headroom for consolidation."

"Many owner managers in the sector are approaching retirement and are inevitably thinking about the future for their clients, as well as looking to create value for themselves from their life's work. We have a wide number of solutions for vendors in this position, and we are keen to hear from them as they weigh up their future options."

Kalania added that PCH has been a "valuable partner for our business during the past 14 years, helping us to build a high quality and loyal client base" and this its clients will be in "extremely good hands."