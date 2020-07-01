policyholders
MorganAsh launches nurse support service
Peace of Mind service will provide nurses for crisis support and to handle claims for policyholders
Introductory discount in Singapore from Now Health
Now Health International and Tenet Sompo Insurance have announced a 15% introductory discount for new members until 31 December 2015.
Now Health launches app
Now Health International has launched a mobile app for IOS, android will follow, with functions including finding a medical provider and submitting reimbursement claims.
AIG launches new IPMI policy
AIG has launched a new International Private Medical Insurance (IPMI) product, called Expatriate Care, for companies with five employees or more, with previous medical history disregarded.
LV= reveals details of business protection range
LV= has revealed the details of its business protection range as it launches the key person, shareholder and partnership insurance, as well as loan protection.
Now Health adds no claims bonus to IPMI in Singapore
Now Health International and Tenet Sompo will offer a no claims bonus to their members in Singapore.
Dentists' Provident digitises claims process
Dentists' Provident will use OnBase by Hyland as its enterprise content management system (ECM) to digitise its policy and claims processes.
Aegon: 'Flexible' protection needed as divorces increase
Aegon has warned that protection propositions need to be flexible to help divorcing couples cope financially as new figures revealed that mid-life divorces are increasing.
Wesleyan launches 'Plan for Life' IP policy
Wesleyan has launched a new personal Income Protection (IP) plan tailored to its medical, dental and legal customers.
Exeter Family Friendly buys Engage Mutual Health policy book
Exeter Family Friendly has agreed terms to buy Engage Mutual Health's policy book from OneFamily.
Older generations most likely to believe life insurance 'unimportant'
Those aged 55-64 are most likely to believe life insurance is unimportant, with one in four thinking so, a survey for SoSmart Money has found.
A quarter of consumers 'would prefer' all in one insurance policies
Over a quarter of consumers say they are open to the idea of having a single insurance policy to cover all their requirements, a report from Majesco has found.
Less than half choose life insurer on price
Price is a reason for choosing a provider for 48% of life, pensions and ISA customers while brand trust and loyalty came into consideration for 47%, a report by Majesco has found.
Almost half L&G's MS claims made by people aged 18-40
Almost half (47%) of all claims for multiple sclerosis (MS) by Legal & General (L&G) policyholders were made by people aged between 18 and 40 in 2014, the insurer has revealed.
European Court rules insurers need to include economic consequences of policies
Insurers are being warned by the European Court of Justice (ECJ) that they must ensure consumers are able to understand the economic consequences of the policy being taken out.
DMS announces changes to STIP policy
DMS has announced changes to its Short Term Income Protection (STIP) policy, now to be called ‘Gold Standard Short Term Income Replacement' (STIR).
Friends Life: 87% of broken bone claims from men
Figures from Friends Life have shown that in 2014 men made up 87% of claims for broken bones while women made up 13% of these claims.
Ebola could impact new life insurance policies - Payingtoomuch
Payingtoomuch has warned that the Ebola Virus could adversely impact new life insurance policies if the virus became more easily transmitted.
Consumers say policy wordings should be 'easier to understand'
A third of consumers have said that insurance policies should be 'easier to understand', according to new research.
