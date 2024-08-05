Bupa adds dental allowance for policyholders

Available to new policyholders and those renewing cover

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Bupa has launched a dental allowance for its health insurance customers, in a bid to support people stay on top of their oral health with check-ups and treatment.

The provider's health insurance policies now include access to a dental appointment every policy year at one of 400 Bupa Dental Care practices across the UK. This can be used for a routine check-up, a new patient examination or emergency appointment. Should further care be advised by the dentist, customers have a £300 allowance within their policy towards restorative treatment, including crowns or fillings for every individual named on the policy. The allowance is available to anyone starting a new policy or renewing their current cover and all those named on a UK consumer insurance p...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

4% of young people consider insurance careers appealing: CII

Iress adds ex-smoker questions to platform

More on PMI

Reframe Cancer joins GRiD
PMI

Reframe Cancer joins GRiD

Driving awareness of cancer support

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 06 August 2024 • 1 min read
Bupa adds dental allowance for policyholders
PMI

Bupa adds dental allowance for policyholders

Available to new policyholders and those renewing cover

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 05 August 2024 • 2 min read
Amii adds Euro–Center to membership
PMI

Amii adds Euro–Center to membership

Part of Munich Re

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 29 July 2024 • 1 min read