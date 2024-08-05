Bupa adds dental allowance for policyholders

Bupa has launched a dental allowance for its health insurance customers, in a bid to support people stay on top of their oral health with check-ups and treatment.
The provider's health insurance policies now include access to a dental appointment every policy year at one of 400 Bupa Dental Care practices across the UK. This can be used for a routine check-up, a new patient examination or emergency appointment. Should further care be advised by the dentist, customers have a £300 allowance within their policy towards restorative treatment, including crowns or fillings for every individual named on the policy. The allowance is available to anyone starting a new policy or renewing their current cover and all those named on a UK consumer insurance p...
