Parliament
Treasury Committee highlights 'broader problems' at FCA
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) may have more problems those which emerged in the Davis report, The Treasury Committee has said.
Mutuals' Bill gains Royal Assent
The Mutuals' Deferred Shares Bill has passed into law with the granting of Royal assent to the bill.
Scrapping of APR under consideration
The scrapping of the approved persons regime, (APR), will be considered by the government's Fair and Effective Markets Review, it has been announced
End of life social care should be free - MPs
The Health Select Committee has called for social care at the end of life to be made free to avoid people dying in hospital.
Budget 2015: Call to reduce insurance premium tax to 0%
Mazars' has produced a wishlist for the budget, including reducing the rate of insurance premium tax (IPT) to 0%.
NHS cancer improvements have 'lost momentum' - PAC
Improvements to the NHS' cancer services have lost momentum in the last two years, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has warned.
Bill for mutuals to raise capital awaits Royal Assent
A Bill to allow mutuals and friendly societies to raise capital through issuing Deferred Shares passed its last stage in the House of Commons on Friday and is set to receive Royal Assent.
Govt accepts need for WCA investigation
The government has accepted a recommendation to investigate the increase in the number of sick or disabled people sent by Work Capability Assessments (WCA) to a Support Group.
The 'toxic P word' is damaging consumer trust- MP
The word protection has ‘toxic' connotations due to consumers wrongly associating products with the PPI scandal, according to the chairman of the All Party Parliamentary Group for Insurance and Financial services.
Insurance Bill receives Royal Assent
The Insurance Act 2015, which modernises rules governing the industry has received Royal Assent.
Circle open to more NHS contracts post Hinchingbrooke
Circle has said that it remains open to taking on more NHS contracts after it announced its withdrawal from the contract for Hinchingbrooke Hospital.
Healthcare providers must display CQC ratings
Health and adult social care providers will be obliged to display ratings from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) on their websites and at their registered locations.
MPs launch inquiry into Hinchingbrooke Hospital
The Parliamentary Public Accounts committee will question key witnesses following Circle's decision to withdraw from the contract for Hinchingbrooke Hospital.
MPs to debate £142m cost of 'funeral poverty'
The issue of personal debts from funeral costs is to be debated in parliament as an MP has warned that support for low earners funding loved one's funerals requires a 'complete overhaul.'
Private medical sector must come under Freedom of Information act - MPs
Private medical care providers may be forced to respond to Freedom of Information requests.
Partnership: Long-term care debate has moved on
Partnership's managing director of care Chris Horlick told MPs that the long-term care debate has moved on, as he gave evidence at an independent committee on long-term funding.
Tenet: Government must review 'uncontrollable' cost of regulation
The government must conduct a full review of the 'uncontrollable' cost of regulation and the impact it is having on businesses, according to Tenet.
Govt already targeting sick and disabled as welfare reforms passed
The government's controversial welfare reforms have received Royal Ascent and so been adopted into law.
Individual PMI: A testing experiment
With the medical insurance sector in a state of flux, Owain Thomas dons the white coat and protective glasses to scientifically investigate the issues.
NHS Bill passes key Lords' test
Controversial NHS reforms have taken a step nearer with the government's Health and Social Care Bill surviving its latest stage in the House of Lords.
Industry messages to Govt 'often fragmented' - APPG
The insurance sector has been chastised for not engaging well enough with politicians and advisers have been urged to lobby their MPs.
Biba approves renewal of FSCS funding review
The British Insurance Brokers' Association (Biba) has welcomed the FSA's decision to restart its funding review of the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS).
Biba presents 7000 strong FSCS petition to Parliament
The British Insurance Brokers' Association (Biba) has presented a petition of nearly 7000 member signatures to Parliament demanding the acceleration of the review into the funding of the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS).
LTC sector leaders issue plea to Parliament
Leaders of the long-term care (LTC) private sector have urged the Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister and Labour leader to work together to build a consensus on how to fund care.