The King's speech: focus on health

Speaking at Parliament today (17 July, 2024), His Majesty said: "My Government will improve the National Health Service as a service for all, providing care on the basis of need regardless of the ability to pay. It will seek to reduce the waiting times, focus on prevention and improve mental health provision for young people. "It will ensure mental health is given the same attention and focus as physical health. My ministers will legislate to modernise the Mental Health Act, so it is fit for the twenty first century." It its pre-election manifesto, Labour pledged to recruit an additio...