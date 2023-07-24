APPG highlights critical role of insurers in maintaining healthy workforces

Citing the significant role long-term ill health has on nationwide economic activity, the APPG discussion held in Parliament last week (17 July) included representatives from AXA Health, Zurich, Swiss Re and Nuffield Health.

The panel examined how to support more employers to create healthy workplaces, understanding how to best support those with disabilities and why collaboration is key to ensure the sector can continue to complement the work of the NHS and support a healthy society.

Commenting on the discussions, APPG chair Craig Tracey MP, said: "As the UK strives to achieve better public health outcomes, it is clear that we have to become more effective at delivering health and wellbeing support services to the public, which we all have a responsibility to help achieve.

"Employers can use their market power to introduce affordable and valuable benefits to employees, whilst insurers can use their expertise and experience to develop interventions that keep employees healthy and in work."

During this year's Spring Budget, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt unveiled a set of measures to tackle the UK's labour shortage, by persuading thousands of people back into work in an attempt to boost economic growth and halve inflation.

Gosia Bowling, emotional wellbeing national lead at Nuffield Health who took part in the APPG discussion, told COVER: "Our Healthier Nation Index report paints a worrying picture of the nation's health, in particular the negative impact of the cost-of-living on our physical and mental wellbeing.

"If we are serious about increasing the number of people in work, we must look to make our work healthier, and any strategy to build a healthier nation must ensure that the working population is properly supported."

AXA Health's commercial director, Fergus Craig, noted during the panel that AXA Health's report found that through the businesses it supports with more than 250 employees, an estimated £442 million per annum is contributed to the economy.

"Employers can have a profound impact on the health and wellbeing of their workforce, from creating a culture where health is prioritised and people feel able to raise mental health issues to encouraging flexible working to create time for health and wellbeing," Craig told COVER.

"Private medical insurance has a critical role to play in supporting these businesses and our work complements the work of the NHS, helping to create a healthier society and reduce economic inactivity."

Craig added that in order to support the NHS and create "meaningful change", the insurance sector must approach health issues as "a broader range of stakeholders and businesses and the contribution they make to the health of our nation shouldn't be overlooked as part of this collaborative effort."

Speaking to the role of group protection, Zurich head of market engagement, Peter Hamilton, said there is a common misconception that group schemes are only for larger employers, but in reality there are many schemes covering 10 or fewer employees.

"There have been calls to encourage older workers who may have retired earlier in the last few years back into the workplace. Some may be tempted, but not, I suspect, the majority," Hamilton told COVER.

"[It's] better to focus on how we find ways to help disabled workers, young and old, into the workplace. I'd argue one key step here is workplace flexibility."

In terms of potential next steps, Hamilton said there were "a variety of thoughts" during the discussion: "One obvious one is to do whatever we can collectively to remove unintended disincentives to individuals making private provision."

"The link between individual Income Protection and Universal Credit is an obvious one - at lower levels of earnings, an Income Protection claim payment can reduce a customer's entitlement to Universal Credit. There is now regulatory protection for those with mortgages from seeing their Universal Credit entitlement cut back, but not so for renters."