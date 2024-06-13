NHS waiting list on the rise

The NHS waiting list rose to 7.57 million in April 2024, in the first month-on-month rise since August 2023, according to the latest figures from the health service.
The increase in those awaiting treatment sits at approximately 34,000 patients more than in March 2024. It also represents an uptick of 157,000 patients when compared to April 2023. The new data comes after Prime Minister pointed out that the waiting list was trending downwards on an ITV debate. Rishi Sunak pointed to industrial action for "preventing half a million appointments from going ahead." In previous months the list had been decreasing, with the list down to 7.54m in February 2024, down from its peak of 7.7m in September 2023. Brett Hill, head of health and protection, Bro...
