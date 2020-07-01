mortgage broker
Three out of five advisers ready for IDD deadline - UnderwriteMe
Survey reveals finds 40% of brokers unprepared for Insurance Distribution Directive (IDD) deadline on 1st October
Habito launches life insurance offering
Underwritten by AIG life, the service offers life insurance in as few as nine questions
Yorkshire Building Society to offer AIG Life policies
Life and critical insurance available to customers
Mortgage brokers and estate agents adopt iPipeline protection model
SolutionBuilder integrated to help accelerate the selling of protection alongside mortgages
Mortgage protection sales rising amid 2.3% drop in lending
Protection must "widen its proposition to meet needs of renters", says Swiss Re's Ron Wheatcroft
How can advisers sell more protection?
L&G's Richard Kateley tackles the silos that advisers need to be break down in order to offer protection more effectively
Ian Mckenna: Open banking and the future of financial protection
Some might assume open banking will not affect anyone providing life insurance advice. F&TRC's Ian Mckenna believes this could not be further from the truth
Intrinsic adds new proposition manager
Jackie Ashmore will work alongside Gemma Harle to help shape mortgage and protection proposition