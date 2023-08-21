Aston Lark Ireland acquires Finance Solutions

Finance Solutions is an owner-managed financial services intermediary based in Dublin specialising in mortgage broking, while also offering financial solutions such as life cover, income protection, investments, and pensions.

Aston Lark, itself acquired by Howden Group in 2021, said the acquisition will significantly strengthen its offering to the mortgage broking market.

Finance Solutions, founded by Ken Murray, comprises 40 team members and serves around 7,000 clients.

Finance Solutions will sit within the Howden Ireland structure and it will work closely with SPF Private Clients, which was acquired by Howden this year, to develop its offering.

Robert Kennedy, Aston Lark Ireland chief executive, said: "Finance Solutions is a stand-out business in its sector, highly regarded as one of the best mortgage brokers in Ireland, and passionate about delivering the very best outcomes for clients.

"Their reputation and shared value of care, for their clients and their people, make them a fantastic addition to the Aston Lark and Howden business."

Ken Murray, founder and managing director of Finance Solutions, stated the firm's growth over the past 12 years has exceeded expectations, and this acquisition will further accelerate that growth.

"It demonstrates the confidence that exists in our offering, our people and in the opportunities for growth within the market here," Murray said.

"Aston Lark and Howden's experience, network and support will enable us to create more choices and an even better experience for our valued customers while still retaining the trusted advice and personal touch for which Finance Solutions is known."