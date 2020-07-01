Morgan Ash

Market Views: Medical disclosure concerns
The FSA recently responded to a provider letter airing concerns about advisers filling out medical disclosure applications. Should it be the adviser's job to exercise the necessary medical expertise? And how evolved are insurer systems to accurately capture...

The long road to domination
Tele-underwriting has swiftly been embraced in the protection and health insurance industries, but, as Andrew Gething tells Paul Robertson, there is a way to go. Not least a greater degree of adviser interaction.

Crystalline clarity

As the recession bites, sales of protection products may fall and claims may increase. Ann-Marie Dec and Jill Harvey ask if talking to customers is the solution.