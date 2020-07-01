Morgan Ash
Morgan Ash enters D2C arena
MorganAsh is now providing engagement services to assist consumers to transact protection insurance services online.
Protection sales figures prove G-day has no impact?
There has been no change or bias in the proportion of protection sales so far in the run up to gender neutralisation, an underwriting firm has reported.
Underwriter to track G-day hikes in sales
An underwriting outsourcing company will be publishing updates on the number of female and male policies sold in the run up to the gender-neutral deadline and beyond.
FSA confirms advisers responsible for medical underwriting
With the Consumer Insurance act coming into force in March 2013, advisers should ensure their medical assessment approach is compliant and defensible, Morgan Ash has warned.
Market Views: Medical disclosure concerns
The FSA recently responded to a provider letter airing concerns about advisers filling out medical disclosure applications. Should it be the adviser's job to exercise the necessary medical expertise? And how evolved are insurer systems to accurately capture...
Medical info provider signs insurer for full underwriting service
Medical information provider MorganAsh will provide full outsource underwriting and claims services for a small insurer.
Morgan Ash launches impaired annuities service and eyes LTC
MorganAsh has officially launched Tele-Interviewing service for impaired annuities and is considering long term care market entry.
Morgan Ash announces Supplementary Interview service
Morgan Ash has launched a Supplementary Tele-Interview service, designed to allow underwriters who need further evidence on a case to obtain it quickly in a secure manner.
Medicals Direct refutes GPRs accusation
Medicals Direct has denied criticism that its purchase of Medibureau has damaged the industry and its reputation with doctors who produce GP reports (GPRs).
IFAs not disadvantaged by tele-interviewing - Scor
Advisers should not fear tele-interviewing, but providers need to do more to integrate them in its implementation, says Scor.
The long road to domination
Tele-underwriting has swiftly been embraced in the protection and health insurance industries, but, as Andrew Gething tells Paul Robertson, there is a way to go. Not least a greater degree of adviser interaction.
Cirencester friendly unveils tele-interviewing service
Cirencester friendly has launched a tele-interviewing service to its Income Assured Plus product.
Crystalline clarity
As the recession bites, sales of protection products may fall and claims may increase. Ann-Marie Dec and Jill Harvey ask if talking to customers is the solution.