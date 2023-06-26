Latest interest rate hike sounds alarm bells on vulnerable clients

The BoE monetary policy committee (MPC) increased rates by 50 basis points from 4.5% to 5% on 22 June, marking its thirteenth consecutive interest rate increase and putting rates at the highest levels since 2008. Rate rises mean more than 1.4 million people on tracker mortgages and standard variable rate (SVR) deal will see an immediate increase in their monthly costs while clients looking to get a mortgage are faced with "added pressure" to grab rates while the can in the face of ever shifting offers from lenders. The current situation presents a Consumer Duty sticking point, accordi...