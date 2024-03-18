FCA to review treatment of vulnerable customers

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has announced it will be conducting a review into “ow firms are acting to understand and respond to the needs of customers in vulnerable circumstances.”
The review, which aims to share its findings by the end of the year, will look at how firms serve consumer needs, communicate with consumers and how products are designed. The review itself was originally focusing on age-related issues, but has now broadened its scope to look at how firms treat customers in vulnerable circumstances. Andrew Gething, managing director of MorganAsh, said: "A recent FCA survey revealed that 49% of portfolio managers and 69% of stockbrokers reported they had zero vulnerable customers – which should be a big red flag. "Since we know around 50% of consume...
