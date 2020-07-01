medical director
Dr Petra Simic: Making a desk diagnosis
'Stress, sleep, anxiety and weight among main concerns discussed between colleagues'
Millions of women 'too busy' for health appointments - Bupa
Many embarrassed to bring up female health concerns with bosses
Cancer confusion delaying diagnosis for 6 million - Bupa UK
Two in five employees have never checked for common cancers
Mental health at work becoming less taboo - BCC and Aviva
Survey by British Chamber of Commerce (BCC) and Aviva finds nearly a third of businesses have witnessed increased absence due to mental health