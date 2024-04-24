Usay Compare joins amii

The comparison service, which was founded in 2008, becomes the latest member of the association, joining more than 135 other organisations in the health and wellbeing sector. Sean Kennedy, director, Usay Compare, said: "We're delighted to join amii, an organisation with such similar ethics and standards as our own. "Here at Usay Compare we are always looking for ways to maintain and raise our high professional standards, and to continue to grow and develop. Becoming a member of the association is an obvious choice for us and we look forward to becoming an active part of the membership...