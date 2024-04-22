Swiss Re launches AI for underwriting

AI assistant Guide Scout

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

Reinsurer, Swiss Re, has updated its underwriting manual, Life Guide, which has been paired with its generative AI-powered underwriting assistant, Life Guide Scout.

The AI-assistant aims to speed up the underwriting process by allowing them to make professional queries and providing an AI-generated answer. The program itself is integrated with Microsoft's Azure OpenAI Service, aiming to provide solid data and analytics. Julien Descombes, chief underwriting officer L&H re, Swiss Re, said: "We are excited to bring Generative AI to our clients who can now leverage this new feature to improve their underwriting process. "Our ambition is to provide insurers access to the risk perspective we have built into Life Guide in an even more efficient and user...

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts

