Mark Jones
Legal & General enhances income protection offering
Available via advisers
L&G launches Funeral Payment Pledge of up to £10,000
Insurer goes beyond Protection Distributors Group's (PDG) call for £5,000 of a claim for funeral costs
Legal & General appoints Mark Jones as UK protection product director
He joins L&G's Insurance division from Sun Life
LV= slashes IP prices
LV= has signified its intent to become the cheapest income protection (IP) provider by reducing prices for the next three months.
LV= pays 93% of IP and CI claims
LV= paid 93% of its income protection (IP) and critical illness (CI) claims in the year to the end of June.
Clark joins LV= as protection boss
Former Legal & General IFA sales director Iain Clark will join LV= as director of protection.
LV= unveils adviser protection book
LV= has launched its Little Book of Protection to assist advisers through the sales process.