Ware, Lowe & Garcia join IPTF Steering Group

Shaun Ware, marketing manager at The Exeter, Rebecca Lowe, senior propositions manager at Aviva and Monica Garcia from Monica Garcia Consulting, have all joined the Steering Group as new members.

They join Setul Mehta, head of partnership services at The Openwork Partnership, and Naomi Greatorex, managing director at Heath Protection Solutions, as the existing members of the group.

At the same time, LV='s Mike Farrell and L&G's Mark Jones, who recently left his protection role at the insurer, have stepped down from the group after their two-year terms came to an end.

The IPTF Steering Group operates in an oversight role for the exective, contributing to plans and "holding them to account against objectives."

Commenting on joining the group, Ware said: "There's a long way to go before income protection is the first insurance product consumers consider or before it's discussed or signposted in every financial planning conversation.

"However, with the collective focus of IPTF members, we can continue to switch more people on to the important role the product plays in protecting UK workers.""

Garcia added: "IP is very close to my heart and within my role, I see the benefits IP brings to individuals and society, not just through the valuable financial benefit when the unthinkable happens, but also, through additional support services to help customers back on their feet and work.

"I'm truly honoured to form part of the IPTF's Steering Group, and I look forward to supporting this year's aims and beyond."