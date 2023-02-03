Ware, Lowe & Garcia join IPTF Steering Group

Farrell and Jones depart

John Brazier
clock • 1 min read
Ware, Lowe & Garcia join IPTF Steering Group

The Income Protection Task Force (IPTF) has announced the addition of three new members to its Steering Group.

Shaun Ware, marketing manager at The Exeter, Rebecca Lowe, senior propositions manager at Aviva and Monica Garcia from Monica Garcia Consulting, have all joined the Steering Group as new members.

They join Setul Mehta, head of partnership services at The Openwork Partnership, and Naomi Greatorex, managing director at Heath Protection Solutions, as the existing members of the group.

At the same time, LV='s Mike Farrell and L&G's Mark Jones, who recently left his protection role at the insurer, have stepped down from the group after their two-year terms came to an end.

The IPTF Steering Group operates in an oversight role for the exective, contributing to plans and "holding them to account against objectives."

Commenting on joining the group, Ware said: "There's a long way to go before income protection is the first insurance product consumers consider or before it's discussed or signposted in every financial planning conversation.

"However, with the collective focus of IPTF members, we can continue to switch more people on to the important role the product plays in protecting UK workers.""

Garcia added: "IP is very close to my heart and within my role, I see the benefits IP brings to individuals and society, not just through the valuable financial benefit when the unthinkable happens, but also, through additional support services to help customers back on their feet and work.

"I'm truly honoured to form part of the IPTF's Steering Group, and I look forward to supporting this year's aims and beyond."

Topics

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor at COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

Does ChatGPT understand the protection market?

Darren Lee: What could facial recognition do for underwriting?

More on Income Protection

British Friendly adds Fracture Cover benefit
Income Protection

British Friendly adds Fracture Cover benefit

Covers 18 specific bone fractures

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 16 January 2023 • 1 min read
Case Study: Gregg's Story
Income Protection

Case Study: Gregg's Story

“I’d spent two years trying to get a diagnosis for my foot problems”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 13 January 2023 • 3 min read
Stuart Tragheim: 40 years in financial services
Income Protection

Stuart Tragheim: 40 years in financial services

“Longer term financial support and financial security is vital”

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 12 January 2023 • 5 min read

Highlights

Stuart Tragheim: 40 years in financial services
Income Protection

Stuart Tragheim: 40 years in financial services

“Longer term financial support and financial security is vital”

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 12 January 2023 • 5 min read
The Top 20 Stories on COVER in 2022
Individual Protection

The Top 20 Stories on COVER in 2022

The most-read news stories of this year

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 22 December 2022 • 7 min read
Consumer Duty, cost of living and collaboration: What lies in store for protection in 2023?
Individual Protection

Consumer Duty, cost of living and collaboration: What lies in store for protection in 2023?

Industry predictions for next year

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 21 December 2022 • 11 min read