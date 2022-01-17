Greatorex joins IPTF Steering Group as Knowles steps down

Greatorex will join Richard Walsh, Justin Harper, Mark Jones and Setul Mehta on the IPTF committee. Alan Knowles, managing director of Cura Financial Services, will step down from the Steering Group, but will continue to work with the IPTF. Commenting on her appointment, Greatorex said: "I am delighted to be joining the Income Protection Task Force, and look forward to working with the other members of the steering group this year. "Income Protection sits at the heart of my protection advice,...