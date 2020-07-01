life expectancy
CACI launches life expectancy map
‘Longevity Acorn’
'One in 10 spending more looking after parents than children'
The sandwich generation
Life expectancy improvements grind to a halt - ONS
Record numbers of people aged 90 plus
People living longer but in poorer health - Public Health England
'Health Profile for England' report finds UK women's health worse than other parts of Europe
Government must 'adapt' to support ageing population - ONS
Half of baby girls born in 2066 are expected to live to 100, says ONS Living Longer report
Increasing life expectancy rate has been slowing down - ONS
Mortality rates for those aged 90 years and over have not improved since 2011 due to dementia
Simon Jacobs: Terminal illness - Confusion for some, financial lifeline for many
After his firm paid out 24% of life claims early as 'terminal illness' benefits in 2017, Aegon UK's Simon Jacobs helps clarify the policy
Life expectancy stagnating despite warning signs
Slowdown linked to austerity and NHS neglect, academics argue
Bad health choices cutting workers' life expectancy
Unhealthy behaviour and other risk factors significantly reducing longevity, research by VitalityHealth has revealed
People in UK living longer lives with more ill health in later years
People are living longer but they are seeing more illness and disability in their older years, research published in the Lancet has found.
Study underestimates younger breast cancer deaths by 25%
An online programme used to predict suitable treatments for breast cancer has underestimated the death rate of women under 40 from the disease by 25%, a study has found.
More people living with cancer in 2015 - Macmillan
There will be 2.5m people with cancer in the UK over the course of 2015, analysis by Macmillan Cancer Support has found.
Healthy life expectancy increasing for the over-65s
The number of years people will live with their health in a 'not good' state has decreased for newborns and increased for over 65s, research has found.
Longevity increases likely to continue at slower rate
Longevity is likely to continue to increase at a slower rate as new gains become harder to achieve, a report said.
Mortality mistakes too common say actuaries
Mistakes are commonly made when using life expectancy figures, as real lifespans are likely to be higher than quoted examples of life expectancy, the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries has pointed out.
Taking the plunge
Advancements in the treatment of HIV and Aids has improved the prognosis of sufferers, driving insurers to be more inclusive in providing cover, explains Julie Hopkins.