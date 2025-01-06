Active lifestyles could reduce mortality by up to 57%: Vitality

CEO appointed for Vitality Health Insurance

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Vitality has found that found that its members who went from an inactive lifestyle to an active one could reduce their mortality by up to 57%, the equivalent to increasing their life expectancy by five years.

The findings form part of the provider's study spanning seven years and including 465,000 Vitality members, in partnership with the London School of Economics (LSE). The biggest improvements in life expectancy were seen among members who started to be active five days a week, for example by going for a run or walking 10,000 steps. Those who increased their activity levels by a lesser extent, e.g. by becoming active once or twice a week, increased their life expectancy by over two years, on average. Vitality said this demonstrates that even small lifestyle changes can lead to significa...

Individual Protection

