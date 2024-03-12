NHS could save £15b annually if inactive adult population boosted activity

Vitality's research, The Habit Index, published today (12 March), was conducted with the London School of Economics and looked at the habits of over one million Vitality members across South Africa and the UK over a 10-year period, to understand how to make healthier habits and displace unhealthy habits. Positive impacts following small changes to create and sustain healthier habits were seen at all age groups. People aged over 65 experienced a 52% reduction in their mortality risk after sustaining a habit of 7,500 steps three or more times a week, while those aged 45-65 saw a 38% reduct...