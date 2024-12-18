Healthy life expectancy falling: ONS

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has released its report on healthy life expectancy (HLE), which showed the average amount of time lived in good health has fallen for most age groups in England and Wales.
The figures compare good health life expectancies from 2011-13 and 2021-23, younger groups saw many downturns in HLE, whereas older age groups' expectancies ticked up. In 2021 to 2023, males in England could expect to spend 61.5 years of their lives in good health, compared with 60.3 years in Wales; for females, it was 61.9 years in England and 59.6 years in Wales. When reaching retirement age, males ages 65 could expect to spend 10.1 years in good health, compared with 11.2 years for females in England Wales. This figure has increased over the last ten years, up 1.76 and 7.48 year...
