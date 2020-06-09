VitalityLife pays 99.5% of life claims

Vitality data shows engagement improving life expectancy for both men and women

Vitality's 2019 claims and benefits statistics have revealed that the life insurer paid 99.5% of all life claims, 92.9% of serious illness cover claims and 96.4% of all income protection claims last year (96% overall).

VitalityLife paid out a total of £66m in 2019, across 1,666 pay-outs.

The most common reason for a claim was cancer for both men and women, followed by stroke and nervous system for females and heart and artery for males.

VitalityLife reported that one in 10 claimants made secondary claims last year - more than £1.8m was paid out.

The life insurer saw 73% of Income Protection claims paid to members under the age of 50 in 2019.

Engagement

Data insights have also shown that policyholder engagement with the Vitality Programme led to improvement in life expectancy for both men and women - 1.8 years and 1.1 years respectively.

According to the report released by the insurer, through one years' engagement with its programme, Vitality members showed improved outcomes in key health indicators including BMI, cholesterol, random blood glucose and systolic blood pressure. It found members were 20% more likely to increase physical activity, 30% more likely to sleep better, 19% more likely to reduce alcohol consumption and 39% more likely to make better nutrition choices than the general population.

More than £100m worth of benefits reached members last year through its programme, its statistics showed, in the form of Amazon Prime memberships, discounted gym memberships, healthy food orders, coffee, and activity devices, among others.

Deepak Jobanputra, managing director, VitalityLife, said: "The statistics in this report reveal the true value for our members get from a protection product with Vitality, from the peace of mind they get from knowing they'll be supported when they need it most, to the numerous rewards and benefits that come with being a Vitality member."