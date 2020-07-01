IPT
Government to review insurance premium tax
‘We must level the playing field’
Budget 2018: Scullion 'relieved' following IPT freeze
AMII chairman calls for government to next 'commit to making health insurance exempt' from insurance premium tax
AMII chairman backs open letter to Chancellor on IPT
Four largest health insurers call for no more increases to Insurance Premium Tax ahead of next week's budget
'Health tax' putting extra strain on NHS
Patients driven away from private healthcare cost National Health Service 'more than £1bn a decade'
Stuart Scullion: A look ahead to 2018
Stuart Scullion discusses some of the key issues that are facing the UK health sector in the year ahead, including insurance premium tax, third-party relationships and GDPR
Autumn Budget 2017: No further IPT rises this year
There will be no further increases to Insurance Premium Tax (IPT) this year, the Autumn Budget 2017 has revealed.
'Raid on the responsible': 12% IPT increase takes effect today
Millions of people and businesses will be hit with increased insurance bills as the Government's increase in Insurance Premium Tax (IPT) takes effect from today (1 June 2017).
Updated: Labour pledges to increase IPT on PMI to 20%
Jeremy Corbyn has announced that a Labour Government would scrap hospital car parking fees by using funds raised from increasing Insurance Premium Tax (IPT) on private medical insurance (PMI) to 20%.
Lib Dem leader challenges IPT rise
Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron has urged the government to reconsider rising insurance premium tax (IPT) to 12%.