Ian Mckenna
FTRC announces 2019 protection ratings
Gold, silver and gold ratings
F&TRC opens API access to protection data for product comparison
Designed to help intermediaries comply with IDD
Will open banking revolutionise the protection market?
Open banking has increased customer engagement across younger demographics, but can it do the same for protection? Cameron Clark investigates
Industry reaction: Guardian CIC and terminal illness
"The tides have changed for protection"
PA360: Wealth managers should be offering protection
Protection advice has "never been as relevant as it is today" when it comes to wealth management, it was announced at PA360 yesterday
Ian Mckenna: Open banking and the future of financial protection
Some might assume open banking will not affect anyone providing life insurance advice. F&TRC's Ian Mckenna believes this could not be further from the truth