ProtectX5: Open banking could help transform protection

Speaking at Protection Review's ProtectX5 event today (9 September), McKenna discussed how tools already exist for the industry to improve engagement with protection.

"Open banking has transformed the amount of information available on an individual's income and expenditure," he said during his presentation. "So why can't we build products with the flexibility to allow for increases or reductions in cover proportionate to individuals' circumstances?

"Advisers worry about setting up plans that, when a claim is made, there may not be a payout due to fluctuations in income. The technology exists today to address that."

To highlight the potential for protection mismatches, McKenna pointed to research by the Resolution Foundation.

In a 2018 survey of Lloyds' customers, the organisation found 73% of the bank's customers were steady jobs were viewed to have "volatile income".

Technology could also be used to improve how both advisers and consumers choose and buy protection products that are right for them.

Using the example of iPipeline, McKenna explained how this software was allowing protection products to be chosen based on other metrics than just price.

In particular, he pointed to the insurtech's solution builder service: "We now have clear evidence, based on actual submitted proposals, that given the ability to compare quality and price together, advisers are 50% more like to recommend a better product not just the cheapest."

"If there is one time you don't want a cheap product, isn't it to protect the people you care most about?"