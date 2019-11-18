FTRC announces 2019 protection ratings
Gold, silver and gold ratings
55 gold ratings awarded to providers across eight protection product categories
FTRC protection ratings benchmark products across business protection (life cover), business protection with critical illness, family income benefit (life cover), family income benefit with critical illness, life protection, income protection, mortgage protection (life only) and mortgage protection with critical illness.
FTRC announced its critical illness ratings last month
The analysis is based on adviser criteria covering 10 key features, such as added value benefits, while weighing likelihood of claims. Gold, silver or bronze ratings are applied by an independent panel of medical practitioners.
The FTRC 2019 Protection Ratings are as follows:
|
FTRC Rating
|
Gold
|
Silver
|
Bronze
|
Business Protection
(Life only)
|
AEGON, AIG Business Protection, Legal & General Cix, LV=, Royal London, Zurich Select
|
Old Mutual Wealth, Scottish Widows
|
Aviva, Legal & General, Vitality Business Protection, Zurich Core
|
Business Protection with Critical Illness
|
AIG Business Protection CI, LV=, Old Mutual Wealth, Royal London, Vitality Business Protection, Zurich Select
|
AEGON, Legal & General CIx, Scottish Widows
|
Aviva, Legal & General, Zurich Core
|
Family Income Benefit (Life only)
|
AIG Your Life FIB, Aviva Royal London, Scottish Widows
|
AEGON, Legal & General, LV=
|
Vitality
|
Family Income Benefit with Critical Illness
|
Aviva Upgraded, Legal & General Cix, Royal London, (enhanced Child CI), Vitality Comprehensive SIC; Vitality Primary SIC
|
Aviva Upgraded (no child upgrade), Royal London, Scottish Widows
|
AEGON, Aviva, Legal & General
|
Income Protection
|
AEGON, AIG Your Life, Aviva, LV=, LV= Personal Sick Pay, Royal London, The Exeter (income One), The Exeter (Pure Protect), Vitality Comprehensive, Vitality Primary, Zurich Select
|
Zurich Core
|
Aviva Living, Legal & General
|
Life Protection
|
AEGON, AIG Life Start, AIG Your Plan, Aviva, Guardian, LV=, Royal London, Zurich
|
Legal & General, Old Mutual Wealth, Scottish Widows
|
AIG Instant Life, Canada Life, Vitality
|
FTRC Rating
|
Gold
|
Silver
|
Bronze
|
Mortgage Protection (Life only)
|
AIG Your Plan, Aviva, Guardian, LV=, Royal London, Zurich
|
AEGON, Legal & General, Scottish Widows
|
Canada Life, Vitality
|
Mortgage Protection with Critical Illness
|
AIG Your Plan, Aviva Upgraded, Aviva Upgraded (no child upgrade), Guardian, Guardian Combined, Legal & General Cix, Royal London, Royal London (enhanced Child CI), Vitality Mortgage SIC, Zurich Select
|
Canada Life, LV=, Scottish Widows
|
AEGON, Aviva, Legal & General, Zurich Core
Ian McKenna, director of FTRC said: "It's great to see providers continuing to improve the protection cover they offer and as a result this year there is a 30% increase in providers awarded a Gold standard across all categories. This is despite the greater scrutiny we've introduced for achieving a Gold, Silver or Bronze rating. As well as analysing the various product features by those that are deemed most important to advisers, each feature is also weighted, so a provider's overall rating helpfully reflects the aspects that advisers consider are crucial elements for their clients."
Damian O'Connor of adviser firm Roxburgh Financial Management added: "It's great to see the 2019 Protection Ratings come out. The industry is becoming increasingly competitive as many providers improve their protection propositions to stand out in the market. To have such a well-respected body as FTRC provide such a robust ranking of the protection cover available based on the strength of a provider's proposition, but also importantly from a client perspective, is a fantastic resource. The ratings are increasing useful for advisers in helping to screen the various options available and identify the most suitable cover for a client. This helps to build consumer confidence and ensure more clients have the best outcome as a result."
Further reading
More on Individual Protection
Watch video highlights from Women In Protection Awards
The HAC, London
Tom Baigrie: Closed book insurers mean well too
'Our past has been rife with some very poor intermediary practice'
How to protect an increasingly agile workforce
‘Employment is changing at a rapid pace’
Mark Till: Promoting authenticity in the workplace
‘Making sure everyone, no matter who they are, can achieve their potential’
Women in Protection Awards: All winners revealed!
At The HAC, London