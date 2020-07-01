General Election
Martin Shaw: A mutual manifesto
'Building a more financially self-reliant society'
Macmillan responds to Green, Lib Dem and UKIP manifestos
Macmillan Cancer Support has welcomed aspects of the manifestos of the Greens, LibDems and UKIP.
Analysis: The Conservative manifesto on health and welfare
In the second part of a series on the major political parties' manifestos, Richard Walsh analyses the Conservative's health and welfare plans - and what this means for insurance.
Macmillan 'welcomes' Conservative cancer survival pledges
Macmillan Cancer Support has welcomed the Conservatives' manifesto pledges for cancer patients, including changes to improve survival rates.
Analysis: The Labour manifesto on health
In the first of a series of articles analysing at the parties' manifestos in relation to the NHS, health and social care, Richard Walsh looks at what Labour are pledging.
Employers' election wish list includes staff wellbeing
A fifth of employers want the next government to do more to support staff wellbeing, research from Group Risk Development (GRiD) has found.
Macmillan 'welcomes' Labour cancer treatment commitment
Macmillan Cancer Support has welcomed the pledges in Labour's Manifesto on cancer treatment.
Conservatives and Labour set out NHS plans
A Labour government will cap the profits private firms can make from the NHS at 5% while the Conservatives have pledged a seven day NHS, the parties have revealed in the run-up to the general election.
Blog: Labour's NHS redoubt
Both Labour and the Conservatives have criticised each other's plans for the NHS as the general election campaigning began in earnest.
Union estimates 90% will die before hitting care cap
The GMB Union has estimated that 90% of those who go into care will die before they reach the £72,000 Dilnot cap on the costs of care.
Ebola and private GPs - What has 2015 got in store?
The impact of Ebola, the general election and private GPs are all likely to be felt in 2015, Jelf Employee benefits has predicted.
Labour pledges more money for cancer patients
Labour has promised a £330m cancer treatment fund which will fund drugs, radiotherapy and surgery beyond what the current Cancer Drugs Fund offers, if the party wins the next election.
NHS finances 'close to breaking point' - BMA Council chair
The NHS is facing a far greater demand for services than there funds available, Dr Mark Porter, chair of the BMA council, has warned.
Healthcare debate could decide next election
Two-thirds of the population believe healthcare could be a decisive factor in their voting decision according to a new report.
Encouraging whistle-blowing
Recent moves on bribery and corruption are signs of a new approach to the issue by the FSA and SFO that will affect brokerages. Richard Burger explains