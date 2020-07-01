General Election

Analysis: The Labour manifesto on health
Analysis: The Labour manifesto on health

In the first of a series of articles analysing at the parties' manifestos in relation to the NHS, health and social care, Richard Walsh looks at what Labour are pledging.

  • PMI
Conservatives and Labour set out NHS plans
Conservatives and Labour set out NHS plans

A Labour government will cap the profits private firms can make from the NHS at 5% while the Conservatives have pledged a seven day NHS, the parties have revealed in the run-up to the general election.

  • PMI
Blog: Labour's NHS redoubt
Blog: Labour's NHS redoubt

Both Labour and the Conservatives have criticised each other's plans for the NHS as the general election campaigning began in earnest.

  • PMI
Labour pledges more money for cancer patients
Labour pledges more money for cancer patients

Labour has promised a £330m cancer treatment fund which will fund drugs, radiotherapy and surgery beyond what the current Cancer Drugs Fund offers, if the party wins the next election.

  • PMI
Encouraging whistle-blowing

Recent moves on bribery and corruption are signs of a new approach to the issue by the FSA and SFO that will affect brokerages. Richard Burger explains